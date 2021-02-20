William Henry (Bill) Varney Sr., 67, of Blue Knob passed away February 10, 2021 at home.

Preceding him in death were his parents Bob and Edith (McGraw) Varney, brother John Varney, sisters Nancy Varney, Mary Vaughn, Ann Davis, granddaughter Josie, and his son Jordan that he dearly loved and will be glad to see again, in Heaven.

Bill is survived by his wife Karen, sons Billy (Tammy) Varney, Josh, and Nick, daughter Kate (Brandon) Walker, sister Sue Varney, granddaughters Tailynn and Laila, grandson and tractor buddy, Jaxon, and childhood friend Danny Fitzwater. Bill perfected the art of welding and retired from Pittston Coal.

His family and friends will miss him dearly.

He will be cremated with service limited to immediate family only.