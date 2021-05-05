Hillary Sparks
Hillary Louise Sparks, 34, of Arbovale, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 1...
Hillary Louise Sparks, 34, of Arbovale, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 1...
Darrell Lee Landis, age 63, of Marlinton, went home to be with the Lord at 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 30,...
Reuberta “Ruby” Jane Sheets Hill, age 96, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Grace Living Personal Care Home in...
Marcella M. Lambert, 68, of Arbovale, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home. Born August 9, 1952, at...
John Calvin Davis, 80, of Cass, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. Friends and...
Billy Burton Howard, 76, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be Friday, April...