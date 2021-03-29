<br><p>Willard \u201cLee\u201d Johnson, 88, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Friday, March 26, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.<\/p>\n<p>Lee was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1932, in Kerens, a son of the Harper Russell Johnson and Mearl Marie Shaffer Johnson.\u00a0 On July 5, 1951 at Shavers Fork, he was married to the former Violet Louise Champ, who preceded him in death on January 13, 2009.<\/p>\n<p>Left to cherish Lee\u2019s memory is one son, Steven Lee Johnson and wife Marlene of Columbus, two grandsons, Joseph Johnson and Aaron Johnson, and three great-grandsons, Tucker, Finley, and Brody Johnson, Oh; one daughter, Cheryl Ann Clark and husband Jeff of Louisville, Oh, with her children and grandchildren<\/p>\n<p>Preceding Lee in death besides his parents was a daughter, Debra Johnson, a sister, Geraldine Howell, and a brother, Dale Johnson.<\/p>\n<p>Lee was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1949.\u00a0 He and Violet lived in Ohio for forty-two years where he had worked as a Fork Lift Driver for Canton Drop Forge from which he retired.\u00a0 When he returned to Parsons, he began working for the Tucker County Senior Center as a van driver.\u00a0 He enjoyed driving familiar faces to appointments as they shared stories and memories.\u00a0 He was an excellent deer hunter.<\/p>\n<p>Lee\u2019s request for cremation was honored.\u00a0 He will then be laid to rest beside his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Violet.\u00a0 \u00a0The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Willard \u201cLee\u201d Johnson.\u00a0 Send online condolences to the family at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com\/">www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com<\/a>.<\/p>\r\n