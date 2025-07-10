By Kate Shunney, The Morgan Messenger

Park Naturalist Valerie Chaney championed a pollinator plot a few years back at Cacapon State Park, in partnership with an effort to attract and study Monarch butterflies, which face tough competition for their needed habitat.

Today, that “plot” has grown into a two-acre wildflower meadow that is literally buzzing with vitality and signs of success.

A select variety of native wildflowers has been planted near the park’s Old Inn, between the park road to the stables and the golf course area. Plants sporting yellow, blue, white, red and purple blooms grow at least two feet high, with some sections even taller.

Among the plants are false sunflowers, hound’s tongue, milkweed, oxeye daisy and prairie coneflower.

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2025/07/08/wildflower-meadow-at-cacapon-thriving-as-part-of-pollinator-work/