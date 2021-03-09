<br><p><figure id="attachment_69966" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69966" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-69966" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-300x254.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="254" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-300x254.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-1024x867.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-768x650.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-1536x1301.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-2048x1734.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-600x508.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-750x635.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/White-will-run-for-election-1140x965.jpg 1140w" \/><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69966" class="wp-caption-text">Amy White [SUBMITTED PHOTO]<\/figcaption><\/figure>Amy Stinnett White has announced her candidacy for the Buchanan District seat on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors.<\/p>\n<p>A fifth-generation farmer and Botetourt County native, White was appointed unanimously by the Board of Supervisors upon the resignation of Supervisor Ray Sloan in December 2020. White said, \u201cIt was an honor to have been considered and appointed to the Botetourt Board of Supervisors when Buchanan District Supervisor Ray Sloan announced his resignation, and since that time I have enjoyed meeting and corresponding with citizens in the Buchanan District and throughout the county. The community has been good to my family for generations and serving as a supervisor is one way in which I can contribute and give back to the county.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>White currently serves as the Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Virginia Western Community College and has been with the college since 2005. Driven by her lifelong love of natural sciences, she continues to teach part-time in the Science Department.\u00a0 As an educator, White says she strives to provide meaningful educational opportunities for local students and continues to help develop strong academic programs that contribute to the economic vitality of this region. She is an advocate of expanding agricultural knowledge and strengthening educational opportunities for the children in the region. Resource equity for this region has been very important to White, and she will continue to work to ensure that this community receives the same opportunity as others across the Commonwealth, she said.<\/p>\n<p>White resides and works on her family farm in Buchanan and is active in the agriculture sector of Botetourt. She can be found at the Botetourt Farmers Market most Saturdays throughout the season.<\/p>\n<p>White said that she intends to build upon the recent success expanding broadband to underserved areas, including portions of the Buchanan District, saying that she \u201cwill continue to work with our local officials and my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors to ensure access and affordability for the residents and businesses in our community. With the pandemic forcing educational platforms to become virtual, the disparity of access became a crucial component for the county.<\/p>\n<p>White will run as a Republican and plans to hold a public forum and a campaign kickoff this spring.<\/p>\r\n