<div class="entry-subhead">\r\n<div>\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_282128" align="aligncenter" width="624"]<img class=" wp-image-282128" src="https:\/\/mountainmedianews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Capture-1-300x101.png" alt="" \/> Mountain State Spotlight[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="entry-meta"><span class="byline">by <span class="author vcard"><a class="url fn n" href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/author\/mountain-state-spotlight-staff\/">Mountain State Spotlight Staff<\/a><\/span> <\/span> <span class="posted-on">November 5th, 2020<\/span><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="main-content"><article id="post-2253" class="post-2253 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-uncategorized tag-affordable-care-act tag-jim-justice tag-mac-warner tag-patrick-morrisey tag-voting entry">\r\n<div class="entry-content">\r\n\r\n<em><i>This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. For more stories from Mountain State Spotlight, visit <\/i><\/em><a href="http:\/\/www.mountainstatespotlight.org\/"><em>www.mountainstatespotlight.or<\/em><em><i>g<\/i><\/em><\/a><em><i>.<\/i><\/em>\r\n\r\nRetired schoolteacher Denise Kennedy hopes for an economic replacement for the coalfields of her home in Boone County.\r\n\r\nIn Braxton County, Terry Reynolds, 60, wants elected officials who will find solutions to the opioid crisis.\r\n\r\nNew Charleston resident Sarah Midle just needs decent broadband.\r\n\r\nIn Parkersburg, Ivie Minney wants civil rights for gay and lesbian West Virginians.\r\n\r\nJimmy Carrano, 34, wants scientists, not politicians, to decide climate policies.\r\n\r\nAnd in Flatwoods, 19-year-old Lilly Ware came home from West Virginia University to vote for the first time alongside her parents. \u201cIt\u2019s important for my future,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Mountain State Spotlight reporters <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/11\/03\/election-day-2020-live-updates-from-the-mountain-state-spotlight-staff\/">asked West Virginians their thoughts as they went to the polls<\/a>. Their comments reflected a much richer view of West Virginia than the national media often presents, but also a clear-eyed view of the many challenges the Mountain State faces.\r\n\r\nThe voting is done. The election, in this state, is all over but for some of the counting.\r\n\r\nAnd now, West Virginia faces the same long list of problems that it did on Nov. 2. Here\u2019s a brief look at some of the big issues on that list, and how some of them might change or might stay the same.\r\n<h2>Coronavirus in West Virginia<\/h2>\r\nAmericans voted in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic that has claimed more <a href="https:\/\/covid.cdc.gov\/covid-data-tracker\/#cases_casesper100klast7days">than 230,000 lives.<\/a>\r\n\r\nIn West Virginia, <a href="https:\/\/dhhr.wv.gov\/COVID-19\/Pages\/default.aspx">nearly 500 people have died<\/a> and new cases are rising.\r\n\r\nThe reelection of Jim Justice, who soundly beat his Democratic challenger Ben Salango with <a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/interactive\/2020\/11\/03\/us\/elections\/results-west-virginia.html">64% of the vote<\/a>, means the continuation of Justice\u2019s contentious plan to reopen the state\u2019s economy, but try to slow the spread of the virus by shutting down schools in communities that become hot spots.\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/article><\/div>\r\n<aside><\/aside>This plan, which has been <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/09\/18\/the-governor-tweaked-a-harvard-covid-map-their-experts-say-the-states-changes-are-flawed\/">endlessly tweaked<\/a> by Justice as he sought to accelerate school reopenings, leaves bars and other businesses open as the virus rages. And <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/09\/schools-are-open-games-are-on-but-experts-say-w-va-s-latest-covid-map-is-still-flawed\/">public health experts say the criteria Justice is using to decide when to shut down schools<\/a> \u201cmakes zero sense.\u201d\r\n\r\nStill, Justice has stuck with the plan, which has now survived three different legal challenges from parents, who are frustrated with their kids falling behind, and teachers, who say their classrooms are unsafe. Judges ruled that the plan was within the broad powers granted to the governor in a state of emergency, which Justice declared in March and, as of October, is \u201cnowhere close to lifting.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve got to live with this,\u201d Justice said in a briefing Monday on the state\u2019s progress in fighting the pandemic. He\u2019s promised to ramp up the state\u2019s testing efforts, which experts say is the key to containing the virus\u2019 spread.\r\n\r\nBut the coming months, as Justice enters his second term with overwhelming support from the West Virginia electorate, will present the biggest test yet of these efforts, as winter sends West Virginians indoors and fatigue threatens the effectiveness of public health interventions like quarantines and mask mandates.\r\n\r\nJustice also faces political pressure over his plans, or lack thereof, for spending tens of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid money, even as his own businesses <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/09\/24\/gov-jim-justices-companies-have-now-reached-140-million-in-lawsuit-settlements-and-judgments-over-unpaid-bills\/">continue to be hit with legal judgments<\/a> over their financial troubles.<em> \u2014 Lucas Manfield<\/em>\r\n<h2>The false promises of coal and natural gas<\/h2>\r\nThe state\u2019s political leaders face an economy that\u2019s troubled, in large part because there\u2019s no doubt that West Virginia\u2019s coal industry continues what amounts to a death spiral. In the second quarter of this year, the number of working miners dropped to fewer than 11,000, roughly half of the number less than a decade ago \u2014 and a far cry from the numbers not so long ago that sustained generations of coalfield residents with good-paying jobs.\r\n\r\nCoal\u2019s decline <a href="https:\/\/www.wvgazettemail.com\/news\/special_reports\/coals-decline-forewarned\/article_fccae5d6-3655-5434-91f2-1f44c29872fb.html">has long been forewarned<\/a> by experts. It\u2019s caused far more by low-priced natural gas, the rise of renewable energy, and the depletion of high-quality reserves. But the impact of new regulations remains a rallying-point for the industry\u2019s political allies, and <a href="https:\/\/papers.ssrn.com\/sol3\/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3710589">recent research<\/a> confirms a significant electoral impact, especially relative to the jobs that have been lost.\r\n\r\nFew if any experts project a coal rebound, but some political leaders \u2014 Justice and Trump among them \u2014 continue to offer those kinds of false promises to West Virginians.\r\n\r\nAt the same time, the dreams of a petrochemical renaissance driven by the state\u2019s natural gas industry, touted by leaders of both major political parties in West Virginia, <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/29\/west-virginians-were-promised-an-economic-revival-it-hasnt-happened-yet\/">have so far mostly not come true<\/a>.\r\n\r\nA presidential victory for Democrat Joe Biden could prompt some changes, though the extent remains unclear. Biden is likely to reinstate some new limits on natural gas drilling, and push to continue to battle climate change and enhance the move to cleaner energy sources.\r\n\r\nAround Appalachia, there is a growing discussion of diversifying the region\u2019s energy economy toward renewables and increased investment in creating jobs by cleaning up environmental messes left behind by more than a century of coal mining. <em>\u2014 Ken Ward Jr.<\/em>\r\n<h2>Public health<\/h2>\r\nIn West Virginia, elected state officials are slow to prioritize matters of public health that affect the state\u2019s residents, and quick to side with industry over the health care needs of residents in a disproportionately unhealthy state.\r\n\r\nPersistent\u00a0 and long-lasting health crises our state faces are now exacerbated in the midst of COVID-19.\r\n\r\nWith access to substance abuse treatment and recovery services hampered by the pandemic, <a href="https:\/\/www.wvgazettemail.com\/coronavirus\/how-are-we-going-to-keep-people-alive-behind-the-pandemic-overdoses-are-rising-across\/article_6df7f23b-ef35-54fc-94e3-360662f5a123.html.">overdose deaths continue to surge<\/a>. And amid a national mental health crisis, <a href="https:\/\/news.gallup.com\/poll\/308276\/life-ratings-plummet-year-low.aspx">made worse by the social and economic consequences of COVID-19<\/a>, West Virginians continue to face very serious challenges when it comes to accessing <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/15\/this-place-helps-us-stay-alive-when-a-west-virginia-community-lost-its-mental-health-services-the-results-were-a-matter-of-life-and-death\/">mental health care services of their own<\/a>.\r\n\r\nIn the last 18 months, two of the state\u2019s major providers of inpatient psychiatric care were lost when hospitals in <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/16\/west-virginia-leaders-didnt-act-and-a-hospital-closed\/">Wheeling and Fairmont closed.<\/a> Outpatient services were taken away, too.\r\n\r\nDespite having the <a href="https:\/\/www.cdc.gov\/nchs\/pressroom\/sosmap\/suicide-mortality\/suicide.htm">highest suicide rate east of the Missisippi<\/a>, and one of the <a href="https:\/\/beta.documentcloud.org\/documents\/20393234-dhhr-data-on-mental-health-care-shortages">greatest shortages of mental health providers<\/a> in the country, there are currently no plans to replace the lost services in the state.\r\n\r\nBeyond lost services and hospital closures, broader concerns exist over access to health insurance and the continuation of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.\r\n\r\nAlthough the results of West Virginia\u2019s statewide elections are in, the fate of health care in West Virginia \u2014 and nationally \u2014 remains up in the air.\r\n\r\nIn a West Virginia race that predominantly centered around the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), Republican incumbent Patrick Morrisey beat Democratic newcomer Sam Petsonk in the contest for attorney general. <a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/interactive\/2020\/11\/03\/us\/elections\/results-west-virginia.html">Morrisey earned 64% of the vote.\u00a0<\/a>\r\n\r\nIn the short term, the significance of his victory is more symbolic than immediate.\r\n\r\nIn 2018, Morrisey joined 17 other Republican attorneys general and<a href="https:\/\/www.politifact.com\/factchecks\/2018\/jun\/26\/joe-manchin\/did-patrick-morrisey-join-lawsuit-allow-insurers-d\/"> signed the state onto a federal lawsuit<\/a> seeking to repeal the law that provided health insurance to around 180,000 previously uninsured West Virginians and guaranteed coverage to the more than 600,000 West Virginians who live with pre-existing conditions. The case, which has been taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court,<a href="https:\/\/jamanetwork.com\/channels\/health-forum\/fullarticle\/2760035"> argues the unconstitutionality of the ACA<\/a> based on the removal of the individual mandate, which required citizens to purchase health insurance or pay a fine.\r\n\r\nPetsonk aligned himself with health care experts who say the ACA is irreplaceable for West Virginians who benefit from <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/30\/in-west-virginia-obamacare-is-about-more-than-public-health-its-a-matter-of-economic-stability\/">increased access to health care and the billions of dollars<\/a> the law brings into the state. He said that one of his first actions if elected would have been to remove West Virginia from the lawsuit.\r\n\r\nBut regardless of the result of the attorney general race, the fate of the ACA is no longer in the hands of elected officials. It will be up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is set to hear <a href="https:\/\/www.supremecourt.gov\/oral_arguments\/calendars\/MonthlyArgumentCalNovember2020.html">oral arguments for the case on Nov. 10.<\/a> <em>\u2014 Lauren Peace<\/em>\r\n<h2>Poverty<\/h2>\r\nPoverty got little attention from candidates during 2020 campaigns, despite West Virginia being one of the poorest states in the country. Only a handful of candidates brought up the issue while campaigning, and one of those candidates, Kayla Young, pulled off a win Tuesday night.\r\n\r\nYoung, a Democrat and mother from Charleston, will step into the House of Delegates representing the 35th District as the state grapples with increased unemployment and heightened child hunger linked to the coronavirus pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter we saw the shake out of the Legislature, and the supermajority control for a Legislature that has shown little regard for impoverished West Virginians \u2026I do have hope that we can make policy strides like including vision care in Medicaid expansion, and increasing access to broadband internet,\u201d Young said.\r\n\r\nFoster care was also largely ignored during the 2020 races, and it\u2019s unclear if or how state lawmakers will make any changes to <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/09\/17\/kids-missing-from-states-foster-system\/">the troubled, overburdened system<\/a> as there\u2019ll be a leadership change in the House Health and Human Resources Committee that typically introduces foster care legislation.\r\n\r\nWest Virginia has the highest per capita rate of children in state custody in the United States, and the number of kids has skyrocketed in the wake of the drug crisis.\r\n\r\nState lawmakers touted major reforms to the foster care system in the last two sessions, including a 2019 bill that placed the health care of foster children into a managed-care program <a href="https:\/\/dhhr.wv.gov\/News\/2019\/Pages\/Foster-Care-Managed-Care-Organization-Selected.aspx">run by Aetna<\/a>, a health insurance company.\r\n\r\nThe health committee is currently without a chair, since the resignation earlier this year of Delegate Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas. Delegate Jeffrey Pack, R-Raleigh, is vice chairman and is poised to take on the leadership role. He said when it comes to the future of foster care reform, he\u2019d like to \u201cleave foster care alone for a couple of years\u201d and assess the outcomes of recent changes.\r\n\r\nJustice prioritized foster care in his 2020 State of the State address and said he\u2019d hire 87 new Child Protective Services employees to address the state\u2019s CPS worker shortage. The governor\u2019s announcmenent <a href="https:\/\/www.wvgazettemail.com\/news\/health\/minority-heahttps:\/\/www.wvgazettemail.com\/news\/legislative_session\/wv-needs-child-protective-services-workers----but-advocates-say-this-bill-wont\/article_146eca8b-30b0-54fc-9e9e-bbbc1395a21c.htmlth-disparities-have-long-been-ignored-in-wv-the-pandemic-will-only-worsen-them\/article_e298124d-c943-58a4-b2cf-daada7400aba.html">followed a report <\/a>that CPS staffing issues had led to delayed investigations of child abuse and neglect claims.<em> \u2014 Amelia Ferrell Knisely<\/em>\r\n<h2>Little change in an overwhelmingly white, male legislature<\/h2>\r\nJustice is helped by the fact that his own party retained control of both the West Virginia Senate\u00a0and House of Delegates, and achieved a \u201csupermajority\u201d in both chambers.\r\n\r\nThe state\u2019s representatives, who already skewed heavily male and white, only got more so after Tuesday\u2019s election. The new class of state delegates includes three more men \u2014 and three fewer women \u2014 than it did previously.\r\n\r\nOf the 34 state senators, all but three are men. <em>\u2014 Erica Peterson<\/em>\r\n<h2>West Virginia goes overwhelmingly for Trump, congressional Republicans<\/h2>\r\nWhile Justice\u2019s friend, President Donald Trump, awaits final vote counts in battleground states, West Virginia\u2019s results were never really in doubt. The Associated Press called the race the moment polls closed, and a surge in statewide turnout this year <a href="https:\/\/results.enr.clarityelections.com\/WV\/106210\/web.262169\/#\/detail\/100">gave<\/a> Trump 50,000 more votes than he received from West Virginians in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden managed 30% of the total vote, a small improvement over <a href="http:\/\/services.sos.wv.gov\/apps\/elections\/results\/results.aspx?year=2016&eid=23&county=Statewide">Hillary Clinton\u2019s 26 percent four years ago<\/a>.\r\n\r\nWest Virginia\u2019s congressional delegation remains unchanged. All three of the state\u2019s Republican U.S. representatives \u2014 Carol Miller, Alex Mooney and David McKinley \u2014 were reelected, and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito cruised to an easy victory in her campaign for a second term. Sen. Joe Manchin remains the only Democrat in the state\u2019s delegation; he will be up for reelection in 2024. <em>\u2014 Ken Ward Jr.<\/em>\r\n<h2>Voting rights and ballot order<\/h2>\r\nBefore the general election, voter advocates worried that a change in West Virginia\u2019s absentee ballot process could disenfranchise voters. While it is difficult to know how many people might have been disenfranchised, nearly 800,000 people voted in Tuesday\u2019s election, according to <a href="https:\/\/results.enr.clarityelections.com\/WV\/106210\/web.264614\/#\/summary">unofficial voter turnout numbers<\/a> as of Wednesday afternoon..\r\n\r\nIn the 2016 general election, 732,362 West Virginians voted, which was the previous highest number of voters since <a href="https:\/\/sos.wv.gov\/elections\/Pages\/HistVoteTurnout.aspx">at least 2008<\/a>.\r\n\r\nRepublicans <a href="https:\/\/wvmetronews.com\/2020\/11\/04\/republicans-dominate-up-and-down-the-ballot-in-west-virginia-election\/">expanding their numbers<\/a> in the House of Delegates and state Senate this general election makes it even more unlikely that the state Legislature will consider changes to another election-related matter unless spurred by a court decision.\r\n\r\nOver the past year, West Virginia Democrats have <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/09\/30\/west-virginians-are-starting-to-vote-in-the-general-election-theyre-using-a-ballot-that-one-federal-judge-has-ruled-is-unconstitutional\/">waged a legal battle<\/a> over the state\u2019s ballot, saying it gives Republicans an advantage.\r\n\r\nGOP candidates get listed first on the ballot because state law gives preference to the party whose presidential nominee received the most votes in the last election in West Virginia.\r\n\r\nThis primacy effect gave the candidates who were listed first an advantage of almost 3 percentage points in West Virginia elections (or nearly 6 percentage points, since what\u2019s added to one candidate\u2019s total is taken away from another\u2019s), according to Stanford University political scientist Jon Krosnick. He estimated an 80% to 85% probability that the effect occurs in every West Virginia election.\r\n\r\nU.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington ruled that the ballot was unconstitutional and must be changed before the general election. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals suspended Chambers\u2019 ruling to change the ballot, but has yet to rule on its constitutionality.\r\n\r\nUnless a change is mandated by a higher court, state Republicans have indicated that they\u00a0 would not be in favor of changing the ballot, which was passed in 1991 when Chambers was speaker of the Democratic-majority House of Delegates.\r\n\r\nIn the case, state Democrats sued Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner, who is being represented by the Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey\u2019s office, and Republican Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick, who is serving as a representative for all ballot commissioners in the state.\r\n\r\nWarner easily won a second term on Tuesday, which means this litigation <a href="https:\/\/beta.documentcloud.org\/documents\/20401983-joint-motion-to-extend-time-to-file-briefs-and-joint-appendix">will follow him <\/a>into a second term.\r\n\r\nIt also means some felony voting rights priorities held by advocates continue to contrast with those of West Virginia\u2019s chief elections officer.\r\n\r\nIn West Virginia, people with felony convictions can vote only after they\u2019ve been released from behind bars and served any period of parole or probation, though they have to re-register. While the decision on whether to revisit this is ultimately up to the Legislature, a Warner spokesman previously told Mountain State Spotlight that while Warner would follow Legislature-set laws, he does not support any change in the felony voting rights law.\r\n\r\nThough <a href="https:\/\/mountainstatespotlight.org\/2020\/10\/08\/some-formerly-incarcerated-west-virginians-cant-vote-others-can-but-may-not-know-it\/">advocates are pushing for changes<\/a>. Jeremiah Nelson, the re-entry council coordinator for the West Virginia Council of Churches, said he wants lawmakers to pass a bill during West Virginia\u2019s next legislative session allowing people on parole or probation for a felony offense to vote.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf they\u2019re paying their taxes, if they\u2019re working, if they\u2019re contributing to society, it\u2019s really discriminating to them,\u201d he said. \u201cYou can do the things any other citizen can do, but you just can\u2019t vote.\u201d <em>\u2014 Douglas Soule<\/em>