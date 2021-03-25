<div><p><strong>By: Joseph J. Mazzella<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>I am 54 years old now.\u00a0 Actually I should say my body is 54 years old now.\u00a0 On the inside I am still a bit confused about it all.\u00a0 Part of me is still that 5 year old boy running outside all day long playing with his dog and making silly faces in the mirror when he brushes his teeth before bed.\u00a0 Part of me is still that awkward teenager, looking at his gawky face in the mirror, hoping that his zits will clear up soon.\u00a0 Part of me is still that young man in his 20\u2019s combing his thick, wavy hair and trimming his moustache.\u00a0 Part of me is still that guy in his late 30\u2019s wondering why his hair is turning gray so soon and why it is getting so thin on top.\u00a0 Part of me is the guy I am today, looking in the mirror with his gray hair, deep wrinkles, and partially bald head, wondering why I look so old when I still feel so young.<\/p>\n<p>Maybe our bodies aren\u2019t the best barometer for judging aging.\u00a0 I have known people in their 70\u2019s and 80\u2019s who are far younger than I am.\u00a0 I have known people in their 20\u2019s who are grumpy, old cranks compared to me.\u00a0 Maybe aging is a process.\u00a0 We start out young and innocent.\u00a0 We grow old and worried.\u00a0 Then we grow young and wise.\u00a0 Often it takes a long time to realize what life is all about.\u00a0 It takes time to give up our fears for love.\u00a0 It takes time to see just how much God loves us.\u00a0 It takes time to realize that \u201cThe coat of have can never cover the growing body of want.\u201d It takes time to see that happiness comes from living and loving NOW not working for some perfect future that never arrives.<\/p>\n<p>We need to see that aging isn\u2019t that person we see in the mirror.\u00a0 We need to see that aging is growing.\u00a0 Aging is growing better, kinder, more loving, and more one with God.\u00a0 We need to see that on the inside we are both ageless and forever young.\u00a0 Then we can freely love God, ourselves, and everyone else. Then we can truly live today and for all eternity.<\/p><\/div>