CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An interstate highway in West Virginia reopened Wednesday, a day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned.

The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. No injuries were reported. About 600 gallons of an acetone-based material spilled, destroying the highway’s pavement, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release

A contractor repaved the site. Westbound lanes of I-64 at the split with I-77 were shut down for more than 24 hours before being reopened late Wednesday morning.

“The thing that is most impressive to me is how everyone involved worked so well together,” said state Division of Highways District 1 Manager Arlie Matney.

The Division of Highways, Charleston’s police and fire departments, emergency services, the state Division of Environmental Protection and West Virginia Paving “worked seamlessly to get the road closed, set up detours, clean up and dispose of damaged asphalt and repave and restripe the section of damaged roadway,” Matney said.