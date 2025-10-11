By Steven Allen Adams for The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON — Three West Virginians, including one current state senator and one former lawmaker, will take positions in the federal government months after the nominations by President Donald Trump as the federal government remains shut down.

In a 51-47 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of 107 individuals that Trump submitted for various positions within the federal government. It was the second en bloc batch of nominees approved by the U.S. Senate since the Senate changed its rules. The Senate has now approved 298 Trump civilian nominees.

Among the individuals in the en bloc vote were three West Virginians: state Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha; Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Harvey; and former House Judiciary Committee chairman and Republican candidate for governor Moore Capito.

Trump nominated both Harvey and Capito as West Virginia’s two U.S. Attorneys on July 1, with Harvey nominated as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, and Capito nominated for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

