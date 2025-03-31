By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the 2023-2024 fiscal year alone, West Virginia’s natural gas and oil industry accounted for over $660 million in state revenue via severance and property taxes, according to information from the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

The industry provides over 15,000 direct jobs to West Virginians, and an additional 73,000 indirect jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $97,000.

Downstream manufacturing, power generation and alternative fuel development tied to the state’s natural gas industry has attracted millions and public and private investment — all offering more job opportunities for local workers.

