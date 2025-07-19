By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Gov. Patrick Morrisey praised a decision made Tuesday by a federal appeals court in a case brought when he was attorney general challenging West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion and limits on medication used for abortion.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit issued an opinion Tuesday in GenBioPro Inc. v. Kristina Raynes, arguing that federal law does not prevent West Virginia from enforcing provisions of the Unborn Child Protection Act.

“Big win out of the 4th Circuit today,” Morrisey said in a statement Tuesday. “I defended this law as Attorney General and am proud to see a victory in this case. West Virginia can continue to enforce our pro-life laws and lead the nation in our efforts to protect life. We will always be a pro-life state!”

