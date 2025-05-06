By Kaitlyn Fleming, The Parthenon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The first collegiate Delta Kappa Gamma chapter in the state of West Virginia was born out of love for education and aims to foster a supportive environment for future educators to flourish, one leader of Marshall’s chapter said.

Abbi Carney, the treasurer and social media manager for DKG and Marshall student, said while traditionally, the organization has only been available for education professionals, a local chapter extended the opportunity for Marshall to establish their own chapter.

“It is an international honor society for women in education who are dedicated to promoting leadership, scholarships and service,” Carney said. “The past two years, there has been one other collegiate chapter at Texas A&M.”

Carney said before following her invitation to work on the project, she recruited Fiona Reynolds, the current president, parliamentarian and fellow advocate for women in education.

