WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s expanded Slow Down, Move Over law, aimed at protecting all those at the roadside, will take effect Friday, just in time for the height of the summer travel season.

Since 2003, West Virginia has had a law requiring drivers to “slow down and move over” to protect first responders.

HB 2344, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Patrick Morrisey in April, expanded the existing law to include road maintenance workers as well as disabled vehicles displaying emergency flashers or some type of warning signal.

The newly expanded law requires drivers to follow the same precautions for maintenance vehicles and disabled vehicles at the roadside as previously required for first responders.

