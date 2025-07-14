By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she supports a plan to cut federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting but believes funding for local West Virginia stations might be preserved.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up a more than $9 billion proposal from the Trump administration next week that “totally defunds” the nonprofit parent corporation of the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio, according to Capito.

Capito said she views the work of NPR as “political speech.”

“We do know, and I believe, that National Public Radio has more than just a little political slant to it, as I listen to it, and I don’t think our federal dollars should be paying for what I think is political speech,” she said. “So I think there is question there.”

