By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — West Virginians want lower electric bills, according to the results of a recently released survey.

A survey of 500 registered voters in the state found utility customers don’t care what source their energy is derived from, only how much it’s going to cost them each month.

The West Virginia Renewable Energy Survey, conducted by West Virginians for Energy Freedom, asked West Virginians a variety of questions about electricity costs and energy sources, said Kai Chen Yeo, a partner at Echelon Insight.

“We find throughout the survey that West Virginia voters are ultimately extremely pragmatic and extremely cost-driven when it comes to choosing energy sources,” she said.

Despite West Virginia’s longstanding ties to coal, the state’s consumers showed no “deep attachment” to coal if it costs them more, Yeo said.

