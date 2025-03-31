By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — A bill passed Thursday by the West Virginia Senate and a bill set for passage next week in the House of Delegates have something in common: Both bills are aimed at increasing base-load power with the goal of limiting increases in power bills for residential customers.

But electric utility companies and consumer advocates also have something in common: They’re concerned that both bills could have the opposite effect and cause electric rates to increase, and limit access to affordable electricity.

SHOCK VALUE

On Thursday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 505, creating the Reliable and Affordable Electricity Act, in a 22-11 vote. Opposition to the bill included the Senate’s two Democratic members and nine Republicans.

