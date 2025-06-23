By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers are spending the next three days in Central and North Central West Virginia for June legislative interim meetings, on Sunday receiving reports from state tourism and economic development officials.

Members of the Joint Standing Committee on Government Organization heard a presentation Sunday afternoon from Chelsea Ruby, cabinet secretary for the Department of Tourism, during the first day of interims at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County.

Ruby was reappointed as secretary for the Department of Tourism by Gov. Patrick Morrisey when he took office in January. Previously the commissioner of the Division of Tourism, Ruby was made a cabinet secretary by former Gov. Jim Justice in 2021 when Tourism was upgraded from a division to a department.

“I came in with Gov. Justice, so I have been in this job going on eight-and-a-half years now, and I’m very, very grateful that Gov. Morrisey reappointed me,” Ruby said.

