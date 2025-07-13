By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON (WV News) — A manufacturing facility in Hardy County will add around 50 new positions following a planned expansion enabled by a state investment, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday.

Mettler Packaging, a subsidiary of the European company Papier-Mettler, will receive $400,000 through the West Virginia Jobs Initiative to expand its Moorefield facility, Morrisey said.

“This is going to create a minimum of 50 jobs,” the governor said. “This expansion, it’s going to include the construction of new buildings, the purchase of new equipment. …”

The company, which makes paper and plastic packaging materials, opened the Moorefield facility in 2022, Morrisey said. It currently employs 120 workers.

