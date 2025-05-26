By Matt Harvey, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has backed a state Public Service Commission ruling impacting the utility that provides water to the maximum security Mount Olive Correctional Center.

After the Gauley River Public Service District — which supplies water to Mount Olive — and West Virginia American Water weren’t able to come to an arm’s length joint operating agreement, the state PSC ordered West Virginia American Water to step in to help for a 10-year period.

Gauley River PSD had asked the justices to overturn this decision, saying that it was the same as forcing them to submit to a takeover by West Virginia American Water.

However, the unanimous high court, led in an in opinion authored by Justice Charles S. Trump IV, instead affirmed the PSC’s decision.

“We find that the operation and maintenance agreement the Commission ordered the parties to execute was designed to meet its purpose and does not amount to an acquisition of Gauley River by WVAWC,” Trump wrote.

