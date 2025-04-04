By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – Members of a Senate committee received their first look at their version of the budget bill Thursday afternoon, while the House of Delegates’ version of the budget is up for passage Friday, setting up next week for the governor and both parties to craft a compromise before the session ends.

The Senate Finance Committee recommended Senate Bill 300 Thursday afternoon to the full Senate, its version of Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s bill setting the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2026 beginning on July 1.

SB 300 sets the fiscal year 2026 general budget at $5.321 billion, which was just $930,000 less than Morrisey’s $5.322 billion general revenue budget proposal (based on an updated revenue estimate) but 4% more than the $5.113 billion set in the House version of the budget, House Bill 2026, which is on third reading Friday with amendments pending. The Senate budget was also 1.1% more than the $5.265 billion budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30.

“I listened to the members of this committee, I listened to our caucus in the Senate and prioritized what they felt was important to them, to their districts, and to the people of West Virginia,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley. “I think this budget fully represents the Senate’s position and where the members’ priorities are.”

