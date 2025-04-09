By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — Lawmakers in the West Virginia Senate passed three bills Tuesday requested by Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

The Senate passed House Bill 2008, House Bill 2009 and House Bill 2013.

Lawmakers approved strike-and-insert amendments for HB 2008 and HB 2009, and changes were made to HB 2013 in committee, meaning the bills will all have to go back to the House for concurrence before they complete the legislative process.

All three bills, in their previous forms, already passed the House.

House Bill 2008 would change the Department of Economic Development to the Division of Economic Development, a division within the West Virginia Commerce Department.

