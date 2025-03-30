By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A bill that would give the Legislature the final say on rules proposed by the West Virginia Board of Education passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 705 passed 19-15, with 13 Republicans joining the chamber’s only two Democrats in opposition.

The bill would require any new rules from the state board to be submitted to the Legislative Rulemaking Committee, said Sen. Tom Willis, R-Berkeley, the bill’s lead sponsor.

“The Rulemaking Committee will then submit these rules to the full Legislature for its review, amendment, approval or rejection,” he said.

Opponents of the bill argued the matter at the heart of the legislation — which body has final authority over educational decisions — has already been decided twice.

