WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., expressed concern about recently fired federal workers in Morgantown.

Capito, in a statement released Tuesday, said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) facility in Morgantown play an important role in monitoring the health of coal miners in the state.

“While I believe in the broad vision set forth by the Trump administration to right size our government, I’m concerned that today’s cuts at CDC/NIOSH could impact vital health programs that are important to many West Virginians, especially our coal miners,” the senator said.

“During my meetings with Secretary Kennedy prior to his confirmation and as recently as last week, we discussed how important the health of coal workers is to West Virginia.

“Any cuts that impact their health monitoring need to be restored immediately. I am working with the Department of Health and Human Services to understand the depth of these cuts, both to programs and the workforce in Morgantown,” Capito said.

