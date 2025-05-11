By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Funding for Head Start has been restored in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday.

An initial version of the president’s proposal released in April included significant cuts to the 60-year-old early childhood education program, which raised concern among stakeholders over the fate of the more than $90 million in federal funds that support West Virginia Head Start programs annually.

“We have a lot of vital services through Head Start in West Virginia,” Capito said. “We’ve got to get our young families, our young students off in healthy, educated, ready-for-school posture, which is what Head Start does. So I’m pleased to see that the president doesn’t intend to cut the funding for that, and I think Congress will follow his direction.”

Head Start programs play a role in workforce development, Capito said.

