CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report.

The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. An impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use, the agency said.

The department said the report fulfills requirements of the federal Clean Water Act to provide a list of impaired waters and an overall assessment of West Virginia lakes, wetlands and streams to the federal government.

The report and list are available online at https://dep.wv.gov/wwe/watershed/ir/pages/303d_305b.aspx.

Public comment may be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1 by email to DEPWAB@wv.gov or regular mail to Attn: Mindy S. Neil, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water and Waste Management, 601 57th Street, S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.