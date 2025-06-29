The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has secured just under $100 million in federal funding to assist in maintaining and improving water and sewer systems.

The state’s Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) invested $19,793,400 in the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to secure $98,967,000 in federal matching funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for fiscal year 2026, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced at a press conference Wednesday.

This federal match funding will help ensure that West Virginia communities can fully leverage available federal resources to upgrade aging infrastructure, protect public health and expand water and sewer systems, according to the governor’s office.

In addition, the governor announced a pair of state grants awarded by the IJDC for local water system improvements in Tucker and Wood counties.

