By Brett Dunlap, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Representatives of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine appeared before the Wood County Commission on Thursday to discuss the state’s largest medical school and its presence in the area.

The school’s main campus is in Lewisburg, but its 10-county Central West Statewide Campus operates from an office at 2803 Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg. They have been in Wood County for 16 years.

“It is part of our success that we refer our students to the region,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz. “We have 46 alumni practicing in Wood County alone.”

The school has around 40 students in the region, with some doing residencies at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center as well as the Memorial Health System.

