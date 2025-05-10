By John Mark Shaver, WV News

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Small Business Administration honored four small business owners from across West Virgina at its 2025 award ceremony Wednesday, shining a light on the local leaders who officials say are the backbone of the state.

The ceremony, held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont, is celebrated during Small Business Week, when the SBA recognizes entrepreneurs who take the leap to offer their goods and services to the community, according to SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Jim Spencer.

“These are the folks who have taken the risk and assumed the responsibility and sleepless nights,” Spencer said. “These small business owners do everything from manufacturing to offering services to bookkeeping to being janitor. It’s the whole nine yards,” he said.

