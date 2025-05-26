By Steven Allen Adams for The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” fiscal package is on its way to the U.S. Senate after West Virginia’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the bill in an early morning vote Thursday.

The House passed H.R. 1, named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, in a 215-214-1 vote just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a day was spent Wednesday by the White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., trying to get members of the fiscal conservative House Freedom Caucus on board with the bill.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, getting its name from Trump, is a budget and spending reconciliation package which continues the 2017 tax cuts that went into effect during Trump’s first term and were set to expire at the end of 2025.

The bill also includes nearly $1.5 trillion in spending cuts through various methods, including work requirements for Medicaid benefits and the elimination of several tax credits made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Both 1st District Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and 2nd District Congressman Riley Moore, R-W.Va., voted in favor of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2025/05/west-virginia-representatives-back-trump-budget-bill/