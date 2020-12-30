<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p><img class=" wp-image-52970 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/WV-Winter-Music-Fest-Logo.png" alt="" width="417" height="176" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/WV-Winter-Music-Fest-Logo.png 374w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/WV-Winter-Music-Fest-Logo-300x127.png 300w" sizes="(max-width: 417px) 100vw, 417px">To Lewisburg\u2019s great sadness, the 2021 West Virginia Winter Music Festival has been cancelled.<br>\n\u201cWe just don\u2019t feel comfortable in moving forward with it this year,\u201d said Jim Snyder, director of the West Virginia Winter Music Festival. \u201cThere\u2019s too much risk of people possibly contracting or spreading the virus.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Founded in 2013, the Winter Music Festival raises money to provide assistance to music industry professionals in the West Virginia area when times of need or emergencies come to a head. The first event was held in order to benefit a musician who lost everything in a house fire \u2013 after the largely successful fundraiser was held, the Winter Music Festival was born.<\/p>\n<p>In early 2020, the festival brought 50 bands to locations across Lewisburg over the course of two days, with memorable performances filling the downtown air. Despite the disappointment coming with the cancellation of the 2021 festival, the organizers felt it was the responsible thing to do giving the massively spiking Greenbrier County COVID-19 caseload.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe would feel very badly if someone were to get sick and possibly spread the virus to attendees or family members that might not be able to fend off the virus,\u201d Snyder explained. \u201cToo little is known about long term effects. There are also liability issues.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Snyder noted many of the musicians who would have performed \u201cunderstand and know that, at this time, [cancelling is] the responsible thing to do. They also understand it was not an easy decision but the best for the community.\u201d<br>\nThis year had been particularly hard on many musicians, with performance restrictions put in place by Governor Jim Justice in order to combat COVID-19. Although the state currently allows outside performances, this was not the case for many months and with the number of cases rising locally, many businesses are restricting patrons once again.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI would just encourage everyone, once things open back up, to go out and support live music like never before,\u201d Snyder said. \u201cWe have had a taste of what it\u2019s like, both fans and players, to be without that outlet for live entertainment and creative expression.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>