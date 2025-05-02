By Charles Young, WV News

SHINNSTON (WV News) — Gov. Patrick Morrisey visited Lincoln Middle School on Tuesday to sign a pair of education bills passed during the 2025 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Joined by lawmakers, educators and a group of students, the governor signed House Bill 2003 and Senate Bill 280 into law.

HB 2003 requires county school boards to develop policies banning the use of personal electronic devices during instructional time by the start of the 2025–26 school year.

SB 280 requires all public elementary and secondary schools, charter schools and state-supported higher learning institutions to display a “durable poster or framed copy” of the U.S. national motto, “In God We Trust.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-gov-morrisey-signs-bills-banning-phones-in-class-requiring-in-god-we-trust/article_626439ad-4c75-4721-9fca-61d5bfbfc5e9.html