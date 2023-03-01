CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican state auditor announced Tuesday that he will run for governor next year.

JB McCuskey is in his second term as auditor. The Harrison County native also spent four years in the House of Delegates.

Candidates can officially file to run for office next January. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Six other Republicans have filed papers with the secretary of state’s office to raise money for a gubernatorial campaign. No Democrats have announced plans to seek the office.