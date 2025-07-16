By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to approve a federal disaster declaration for counties affected by flash flooding in June.

The West Virginia Democratic Party issued a statement Monday — one month after severe storms impacted Ohio and Marion counties — urging the president to release federal resources through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It’s been a month since our neighbors lost their homes, their livelihoods — and in some cases, their loved ones,” said West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin. “And yet, President Trump still hasn’t signed the disaster declaration. He’s abandoned West Virginia families in their time of greatest need. This delay isn’t just bureaucratic — it’s cruel.”

