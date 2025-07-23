By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN — In June 2024, West Virginia Academy purchased 19.2 acres near Cheat Lake for $406,310.

Now the state’s first charter school is looking to make that land the focal point of its academic and extracurricular activity.

West Virginia Academy Ltd. is currently accepting proposals for architectural services for the opening phase of a multi-building Falling Water Campus, located immediately adjacent to Cheat Lake’s Falling Water development.

The project, currently estimated at $6 million to $9 million, will begin in August and is expected to conclude in July 2027.

West Virginia Academy, which first opened its doors to students in the fall of 2022, has about 300 pre-K through 12th-grade students enrolled for the upcoming academic year.

