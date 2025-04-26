By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON — Noting the importance of safety, and the loss of one life as too many, local steelworkers and union officials were joined by members of the community and other guests Thursday morning in honoring the lives of the more than 120 lost at Weirton’s steel mill throughout its operational history.

The Weirton Steelworkers Memorial, located at the intersection of County Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, was established so generations would remember the names of those who died as a result of injuries sustained at the local steel mill.

Lewis Chaney was the first, on April 11, 1919, with only four – Frank Yanocha, Andrew Kazienko, Stephen Lamalfa, and Paul Ellis – losing their lives in the next 11 years.

Ten workers would be lost in the 1930s, with 37 in the 1940s, 27 in the 1950s, 17 in the 1960s, and 13 in the 1970s.

United Steelworkers 2911 President Mark Glyptis, who claims more than 50 years as a mill employee, said the idea of safety in the workplace wasn’t always on the minds of leaders or workers.

