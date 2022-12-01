BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 60, Woodgrove 55
Broadway 60, Charlottesville 52
Carver Academy 85, Cumberland 54
Colonial Heights 66, Charles City County High School 43
Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 30
Franklin County 69, Magna Vista 58
Freedom (South Riding) 58, Millbrook 33
Hanover 68, Grafton 36
Highland-Warrenton 75, Flint Hill 60
James River 70, Monacan 65
Jenkins, Ky. 81, Twin Valley 16
Lancaster 81, Middlesex 30
Loudoun County 48, Briar Woods 44, OT
Madison County 70, Culpeper 54
Manchester 68, Powhatan 45
Maury 70, Booker T. Washington 45
Norfolk Collegiate 72, Bayside 56
Norview 58, Churchland 55
Osbourn 85, Manassas Park 29
Patrick County 56, Staunton River 54
Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 51
Riverside 56, Brooke Point 51
Rustburg 70, Altavista 65
St. John Paul the Great 85, Heights, Md. 76
Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48
Warhill 60, Surry County 26
Windsor 53, Poquoson 29
