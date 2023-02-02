BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 57, Rockbridge County 52
Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Isle of Wight Academy 49
Bath County 68, Richwood, W.Va. 30
Bayside 66, First Colonial 56
Brunswick 68, Windsor 41
Bruton 49, York 41
Cosby 54, Midlothian 40
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 60, Gate City 41
Dominion 69, Park View-Sterling 54
Frank Cox 58, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Franklin 68, Southampton 50
George Marshall 61, Wakefield 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Blacksburg 50
Graham 66, Galax 36
Greensville County 73, Surry County 50
Kellam 59, Ocean Lakes 45
Lafayette 60, Grafton 47
Lebanon 74, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64
Lloyd Bird 77, Huguenot 51
Manchester 68, George Wythe-Richmond 44
Maret, D.C. 56, Potomac School 52
Monacan 69, Clover Hill 59
Monticello 59, The Covenant School 54
Mountain View 46, Riverheads 43
New Kent 72, Poquoson 38
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Life Christian 54
Patrick Henry-Ashland 49, Maggie L. Walker GS 35
Princess Anne 68, Green Run 64, OT
Radford 57, James River-Buchanan 35
Skyline 91, Brentsville 53
Smithfield 61, Jamestown 30
St. Christopher’s 68, Benedictine 47
Stephen Decatur, Md. 99, Arcadia 53
Sussex Central 62, Appomattox Regional GS 29
Tabb 53, Warhill 40
Tallwood 47, Kempsville 46
Veritas Collegiate Academy 58, Walsingham Academy 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powhatan vs. James River, ppd.
