BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 44, Thomas Dale 40
Auburn 78, Bland County 46
Bayside 52, Hickory 32
Blue Ridge School 76, Evergreen Christian 59
Broad Run 59, Lightridge 43
Broadway 64, John Handley 62
Brookville 56, William Campbell 51
Brunswick 65, Southampton 37
Carroll County 60, Galax 56
Cosby 56, Midlothian 52
Frank Cox 52, First Colonial 41
Franklin 51, Surry County 21
Gainesville 72, Osbourn 65
Grafton 53, Tabb 43
Greensville County 76, Sussex Central 46
James River 75, Powhatan 72
John Champe 48, Unity Reed 42
John Marshall 81, Landstown 41
Lakeland 66, Petersburg 61, OT
Lloyd Bird 79, Huguenot 44
Manchester 74, George Wythe-Richmond 40
Nansemond River 66, Denbigh 50
New Kent 54, Lafayette 27
Northside 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 36
Osbourn Park 45, Battlefield 11
Poquoson 40, Warhill 31
Richlands 66, Grundy 56
Rustburg 68, Altavista 63
Skyline 59, Sherando 45
Smithfield 57, York 55
South Lakes 69, Wakefield 54
TJHS 90, King William 39
Tandem Friends School 71, The Covenant School 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle, ppd.
Prince Edward County vs. Nelson County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
