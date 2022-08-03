DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported.

The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported.

“Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.

The tornado tracked along the border of Ohio and Marshall counties before heading into Washington County, Pennsylvania, southwest of Pittsburgh, the weather service said.