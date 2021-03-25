<div><p>By Debbie Adams<\/p>\n<p>Urunna Anyanwu and Andrea Gonzalez, both seniors at William Byrd High School and the Center for Visual Arts (CVA) at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), have won Silver Medals in the 98th annual 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program. The winners were announced on March 17.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46670" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46670" style="width: 640px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46670 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-1-Urunna-Anyanwu.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="800" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-1-Urunna-Anyanwu.jpg 640w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-1-Urunna-Anyanwu-240x300.jpg 240w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-1-Urunna-Anyanwu-600x750.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46670" class="wp-caption-text">Urunna Anyanwu (photo courtesy of Lifetouch)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46671" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46671" style="width: 640px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46671 size-full" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-2-Andrea-Gonzalez.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="800" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-2-Andrea-Gonzalez.jpg 640w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-2-Andrea-Gonzalez-240x300.jpg 240w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-2-Andrea-Gonzalez-600x750.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46671" class="wp-caption-text">Andrea Gonzalez (Lifetouch)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cMore than 230,000 works of art and writing were submitted for the 2021 Scholastic Awards,\u201d said their BCAT art instructor, Natalie Strum.\u00a0\u201cOur two students from Burton were selected by some of the foremost leaders in the visual arts for excellence.\u00a0Only 2,000 works received a National Medal, which places our students in the 1 percent of all submissions.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cSince 1923, the awards have celebrated artists and writers,\u201d Strum said.\u00a0\u201cOur amazing students are now part of the legacy, joining the ranks of notable alumni, including Stephen King, Joyce Carol Oates, Kay WalkingStick, and Andy Warhol\u2013all of whom won Scholastic Awards when they were teens.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Students\u2019 entries are blindly adjudicated by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts.\u00a0Luminaries who have served as judges include Langston Hughes, Robert Frost, Judy Blume, Paul\u00a0Giamatti, Lesley Stahl, and Nikki Giovanni.<\/p>\n<p>Jurors look for works that exemplify the awards\u2019 core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal voice or vision.<\/p>\n<p>Anyanwu and Gonzalez won numerous awards in February at the regional Scholastic Art Awards hosted by the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley. Gold Key winners advanced to the national level in March.<\/p>\n<p>The Scholastic Awards program, sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, is the nation\u2019s longest running and most prestigious recognition program for young adults in the arts in grades 7-12.<\/p>\n<p>Anyanwu won three Gold Keys, one Silver Key, and three Honorable Mentions in the regional competition. Her Gold Key works included \u201cHair Woes,\u201d \u201cPieces of Me,\u201d and \u201cCornucopia.\u201d Anyanwu\u2019s Silver Key piece was entitled, \u201cSevered Sisters.\u201d Her Honorable Mentions were for \u201cMy Nigeria is Dying,\u201d \u201cHide Behind Flopsy,\u201d and \u201cSeriously.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Her National Silver Medal was for \u201cPieces of Me.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46672" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46672" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46672 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-1024x724.png" alt="" width="1024" height="724" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-1024x724.png 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-300x212.png 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-768x543.png 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-1536x1086.png 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-2048x1448.png 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-3-Pieces-of-Me-600x424.png 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46672" class="wp-caption-text">Her \u201cPiece of Me\u201d won Urunna Anyanwu the National Scholastic Art Silver Medal.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Gonzalez won one Gold Key, two Silver Keys, and three Honorable Mentions in the regional showcase. Her Gold Key piece was named \u201cQueen Elizardbeth.\u201d The Silver Key awards were for \u201cColor and Texture\u201d and \u201cHome Inside a Home Inside a Pandemic.\u201d Her Honorable Mentions were for \u201cEgo Timorem Sum,\u201d \u201cKnit Knit Purl,\u201d and \u201cTitipupu Cantando.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Her National Silver Medal was for \u201cQueen Elizardbeth.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In presenting the awards for the Southwest Virginia Region, the<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46673" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46673" style="width: 1011px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46673 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-1011x1024.jpg" alt="" width="1011" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-1011x1024.jpg 1011w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-296x300.jpg 296w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-768x778.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-1516x1536.jpg 1516w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-2022x2048.jpg 2022w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-600x608.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/National-Art-Award-photo-4-Queen-Elizardbeth-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 1011px) 100vw, 1011px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46673" class="wp-caption-text">Andrea Gonzalez won the National Scholastic Art Award Silver Medal for \u201cQueen Elizardbeth.\u201d<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Fine Arts Center emphasized they were proud once again to be the official affiliate for the Scholastic Art Awards in the region.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are all aware of the challenges educators, students and their families have faced this past year just trying to continue some semblance of schooling. Despite these difficulties, students across the region overcame these challenges and again submitted a tremendous body of work across a variety of media. This is a testament to those students, their teachers, and their families who, despite adversity, continued to create and explore their talents. Every child who continues to make art, and every teacher who guides them, and every family member who nurtures young artists, whether that art is shared with us or not, is a winner. Keep making art.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>