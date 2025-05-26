By Dan McCaleb | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump is expected to commemorate Memorial Day Monday with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will honor those men and women who died while serving their country.
The Center Square’s Morgan Sweeney will be among a small group of White House pool reporters who will cover the ceremony live from the cemetery, where more than 400,000 people are buried, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.
<iframe width=”802″ height=”481″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/v3L9Hdi8KoQ” title=”The Center Square's Morgan Sweeney Travels with President Trump” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>
