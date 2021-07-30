<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><b><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson.jpg"><img class="alignleft wp-image-63713" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson.jpg" alt="" width="398" height="403" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson.jpg 707w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-296x300.jpg 296w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-300x304.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-600x608.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/obit-Warren-Sampson-75x75.jpg 75w" sizes="(max-width: 398px) 100vw, 398px"><\/a>Ronceverte<\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">-Warren Douglas \u201cDoug\u201d Sampson, 63, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Doug was born Sept. 6, 1957, in Panama City, Florida, to the late Warren David Sampson and Shelby Jean Turner Tomlinson.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Warren served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an equipment operator in the construction business.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Survivors include his companion of 18 years, Nellie Brown King; one step-daughter and two step-sons all of Alabama; sisters, Cynthia Evans and husband Chris, and Cathy Pitsenbarger and husband Lee both of Ronceverte; brothers, David Vance Sampson and wife Kathy, and Stephen \u201cPick\u201d Sampson and wife Tip both of Lewisburg; stepfather, John Tomlinson; Doug\u2019s\u00a0 furry companion, Stormy; as well as several nieces and nephews.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Graveside services were held on Monday, July 26, at the Sampson Family Cemetery at Moncove Lake in Monroe County, where Pastor Roger McDaniel officiated.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Visitation was Sunday evening, July 25 at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte, WV.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>