<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42616 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/investigation__1610120548-300x174.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="174" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/investigation__1610120548-300x174.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/investigation__1610120548-1024x594.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/investigation__1610120548-768x446.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/investigation__1610120548.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As the incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Alexandria, is calling for \u201ca full and thorough investigation\u201d into events that led to four dead and almost 60 injured in a breach of the U.S. Capitol Building by supporters of President Donald Trump.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">On the day that Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden\u2019s November election win, Warner credits domestic terrorism and \u201cdisinformation spread by the President\u201d on social media platforms for the unrest.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThis needs to be focused on as an act of domestic terrorism,\u201d Warner said. \u201cOur country needs a full and thorough investigation into what went wrong in terms of preparation. They (Capitol police) reassured me that they had the resources and the appropriate intelligence to take on this threat. They were flat wrong. Why were we not better prepared? Why were there not more resources available?\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Warner also hinted that some security officials could lose their jobs over the breach.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe ability for criminal elements and terrorist elements, in this country or abroad, to look at those images of what happened yesterday and plan for potential future attacks against the Capitol, absolutely requires us to have a thorough and full investigation,\u201d he said. \u201cAnd if need be, make significant changes in some of the law enforcement leadership to make sure this will never happen again.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Warner attributed a bulk of the unrest to disinformation on social media from the president and foreign adversaries.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe ability for lies to be fanned and disinformation to be fomented both domestically and from foreign sources and unfortunately, Congress has not acted,\u201d he said. \u201cThis mob led by disinformation, oftentimes emanating from Donald Trump, was gathered, fomented, and organized on social media platforms.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the aftermath of the escalation, Warner is calling for more attention to Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSocial media companies are hiding behind something called Section 230 which relieves them of any obligation or responsibility to police their own platform,\u201d he said. \u201cOur failure to act and their failure to be responsible, and their willingness to put their short-term profits ahead of any obligation or civic duty all came home to roost. My message to Facebook, Youtube, Twitter\u2013the blood and destruction that took place in our Capitol yesterday, at least part of that responsibility is on your hands.\u00a0 I\u2019m committed to go after these firms with a new set of policies to make sure that this kind of fomenting of violence will not continue.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">After violence at the Capitol, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter blocked Trump\u2019s accounts, freezing him from communicating with his more than 120 million followers over both platforms.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cNow this after-action, action past the eleventh hour of suddenly banning Donald Trump\u2019s hate speech for his last two weeks is too little, too late,\u201d Warner added.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The president isn\u2019t the only one involved with encouraging protesters, according to Warner.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019ve seen images of senators giving raised fist, support indications before the Capitol was breached to these thugs,\u201d he said. \u201cI was proud of the fact that about half of the senators that said they were going to be part of this effort changed their mind after the violence. Many of these folks will have to live with their conscience of at least not discouraging these efforts and their kind of self-righteous comments on the floor of the Senate afterwards.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">During certification of the November election results, several Republican lawmakers raised objections to the results of the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Among the members that objected were all four of Virginia\u2019s Republican congressmen, including Ninth District Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Fifth District Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Good said his opposition was about \u201censuring the will of the American people is accurately, justly and constitutionally followed.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cPeaceful assembly, protesting and petitioning our government to express our grievances is fundamental to our constitutional republic,\u201d he wrote in a statement. \u201cWe are also a nation established on the rule of law, and we must never resort to violence.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Griffith also denounced the violence of the evening before voting to nullify electors for Biden.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe Capitol is the place where Americans debate issues peacefully and according to our rules and Constitution,\u201d he wrote on social media. \u201cIt should not be subject to break-ins and violence. Its occupiers must leave and face justice, and the business of the people must continue.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the House, a majority of Republicans voted to object to the results before failing 303-121 for the vote in Arizona and 282-138 for Pennsylvania. The Senate voted 93-6 to dismiss the objection raised in Arizona\u2019s results, and 92-7 to reject the objection in Pennsylvania.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The congressmen argued that changes to voting procedures removed protections against fraud. They also posit that the procedures were unlawful due to the reforms being made without approval from the state legislatures.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWhen some of my colleagues stand up and say well \u201835 or 40 percent of Americans think there was something wrong with the election,\u2019 the reason they think there was something wrong with the election was not because the court of law had found something wrong, not because a recount had been taken offline, not because there has been record numbers of voters,\u201d Warner said. \u201cThey think something was wrong because the President of the United States and his enablers lie to them on a regular basis.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Richmond, also called on Republican colleagues to take responsibility along with the president.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cBut we all must condemn\u2014in the strongest possible terms\u2014the attempt yesterday to rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,\u201d he said. \u201cGoaded by the President and abetted by some of my fellow Senators, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of an effort to overturn the presidential election results and install an unelected government. We know exactly how we got to this point. What will the Republican leaders who have enabled the outgoing President to restore peace, law, and order after this four-year flirt with authoritarianism?\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Both Virginia senators have spoken out in support of invoking the 25th Amendment which would allow Vice President Mike Pence and members of the president\u2019s Cabinet to submit \u201cwritten declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office\u201d to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and \u201cthe Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe 25th Amendment\u2013absolutely it should be on the table,\u201d Warner said. \u201cI\u2019ve been in contact with members of the Trump Cabinet that I have relationships with and urging them to decide how they want to be recorded in history.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition, Warner also said that a second or even third impeachment could be appropriate.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIf there was someone who felt that Donald Trump\u2019s illegal actions\u2013trying to harass and cajole the Ukrainian president\u2013I thought that reached the level of an impeachable offense,\u201d he said. \u201cObviously his inciting of violence or trying to steal an election in Georgia, they meet that criteria as well. On a practical basis, whether or not that can come together in 13 or 14 days, I candidly doubt.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While Trump\u2019s first term in office soon ends, the prospect of a successful impeachment could prevent him from seeking office again.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Per Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution, a \u201cjudgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If not fully disqualified from office, Warner said he would settle for his colleagues \u201cexpunging (Trump) from the Republican Party\u201d in the best interest of \u201cthe Republican Party and in the best interest of the United States of America.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to internal turmoil, Warner also warned that foreign countries would capitalize on the moment.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWhat breaks my heart more than anything was one of the pictures that I saw last night on one of the German newspapers. It appeared on newspapers, television feeds and internet postings all over the world. A picture of a bunch of these thugs walking through the halls of Congress,\u201d Warner said. \u201cVladimir Putin and our adversaries gained more from those images in terms of strengthening their brand and undermining our democracy, then virtually anything that has happened over the last couple of decades.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>