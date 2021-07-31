<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">As the personal finance website WalletHub points out, Americans are known for racking up credit-card debt, but right now the total is \u201cshocking.\u201d At the beginning of 2021, Americans owed nearly $900 billion in credit-card debt.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To determine which states have the least and the most sustainable credit-card debts, WalletHub drew upon TransUnion credit data to calculate the cost and time required to pay off the median card balances of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The survey revealed that Virginia is the state with the 14th-most least sustainable credit-card debt.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To establish the rankings, WalletHub used the median credit-card balance and monthly credit card payment of residents in each state and determined the required number of months to pay off that balance and the resulting finance charges. To do so, the company made the following assumption:<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Consumers would pay an average 15.91 percent interest rate, based on the APR paid by existing cardholders, according to the average interest rate assessed on accounts with finance charges. Using that percentage, WalletHub computed the cost of paying off the state\u2019s median credit-card balance.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Finally, WalletHub ranked the states based on the calculator\u2019s outputs. Rank 1 corresponds with the state with the least sustainable credit-card debt \u2014 that is, the state with the longest payoff timeline.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The rankings with the median credit card debt and the months and day until payoff were as follows: 1) Alaska, $2,839, 15 months and 8 days 2) Montana, $2,249, 14 months and 23 days 3) District of Columbia, $2,404, 14 months and 12 days 4) Colorado, $2,576, 14 months and 11 days 5) Vermont, $1,850, 14 months and 7 days 6) North Dakota, $2,001, 13 months and 13 days 7) Kansas, $2,186, 13 months and 10 days 8) Washington, $2,236, 13 months and one day 9) Oregon, $2,058, 12 months and 26 days 10) Nebraska, $2,022, 12 months and 19 days 11) New Hampshire, $2,111, 12 months and 17 days 12) Texas, $2,323, 12 months and 16 days 13) Idaho, $2,083, 12 months and 14 days 14) Virginia, $2,371, 12 months and 10 days 15) Maryland, $2,312, 12 months and eight days.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The states in the best shape (42 through 51) were 42) Illinois, $2,091, 11 months and two days 43) Oklahoma, $2,233, 11 months and one day 44)<\/span> <span style="font-weight: 400">Ohio, $1,940, 10 months and 27 days 45) Iowa, $1,690, 10 months and 23 days 46) Pennsylvania, $1,871, 10 months and 12 days 47) New York, $1,854, 10 months and eight days 48) Hawaii, $2,220, 10 months and five days 49) Alabama, $2,115, eight months and 27 days 50) Mississippi, $1,912, eight months and 19 days 51) South Dakota, $1,45, four months and 15 days.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">WalletHub noted that the $900 billion in credit-card debt is \u201ca bit less\u201d than the nation\u2019s card holders had in 2020, thanks to record paydowns due to the stimulus checks. But the company predicts that net credit card debt \u201cwill increase by $60 billion in 2021.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>