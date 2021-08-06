<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">As the personal finance website WalletHub points out, as the U.S. continues its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, staying safe is one of Americans\u2019 top concerns.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">But, according to the website, while almost all states have fully reopened, some states are already safer than others. To determine which states are the safest right now, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The website determined that Virginia is among the safest places to be in the country, ranking the commonwealth at No. 18 in its poll.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The five metrics WalletHub used to determine its rankings were vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and estimated transmission rate.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The website\u2019s survey revealed that the ten safest states in the union are (1) Vermont (2) Maine (3) Connecticut (4) New Mexico (5) Washington (6) Massachusetts (7) New Jersey (8) New York (9) Rhode Island and (10) New Hampshire.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The ten least safe states in the country (42 through 51), according to WalletHub, are (42) Tennessee (43) Wyoming (44) Oklahoma (45) Missouri (46) Nevada (47) Alabama (48) Florida (49) Mississippi (50) Louisiana and (51) Arkansas.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>