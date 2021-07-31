<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">With back-to-school sales-tax holidays starting as early as this weekend, the personal-finance website WalletHub Thursday released its 2021 Back-to-School Report.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Among its findings were that 54 percent of parents said they didn\u2019t get their money\u2019s worth from their local schools during the pandemic. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said it \u201cmakes sense that parents feel like they got a bad deal, given that most schools \u2013 both public and private \u2013 were online-only for at least a significant portion of the year while taxes and tuition weren\u2019t discounted.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Fifty-six percent of parents think their child\u2019s future earning potential has been hurt by the pandemic. Gonzalez said this \u201cis most likely an overreaction. Kids are resilient, and most young people probably learned a lot more last year than we think. It\u2019s easy to overreact when you\u2019re a parent and it\u2019s your child\u2019s future at stake, but everyone was pretty much in the same boat last year. It\u2019s fair to say that the earning potential of the country\u2019s young people is just as high as it was before.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Sixty-seven percent of parents with school-age children said COVID-19 has changed the way they plan to spend money on education with one in four parents saying they will spend more on back-to-school shopping this year as compared to 2020. However, one in 20 parents say they will not do any back-to-school shopping at all this year.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Fifty-seven percent of parents think schools should fully reopen for in-person learning.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Forty-one percent of parents say he job market is their #1 concern for their kids after graduation, followed by debt. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said this shows that parents are concerned that their children \u201care too often leaving school overleveraged and underprepared for a competitive employment landscape.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Seventy-nine percent of parents think all school districts should get the same amount of funding per student. About 60 percent of parents think their children\u2019s education is worth going into debt for. About forty percent of parents say the pandemic has changed the way they save for their children\u2019s college education.<\/span><\/p><\/div>