<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-68050" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Wade-William-edited.png" alt="" width="411" height="513" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Wade-William-edited.png 411w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/Wade-William-edited-240x300.png 240w" sizes="(max-width: 411px) 100vw, 411px">William Arthur Wade, Sr., 98, of Radford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.<\/p>\n<p>He was a member of New Mount Olive Methodist Church and retired from Hercules after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Wade and Savannah Lewis Wade Haley; a brother and three sisters.<\/p>\n<p>Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Marion Snell Wade; daughters and son-in-law, Gertrude Moore, and Norma and Ronald Walker, all of Columbus, Ohio; son William A. Wade, Jr. of Radford; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Coalston of Phoenix; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.<\/p>\n<p>The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services followed with Pastor Jenene Lewis, the Rev. Betsy King and the Rev. Vivian Simmons officiating. Entombment followed in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to New Mount Olive United Methodist Church.<\/p>\n<p>The Wade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.<\/p><\/div>