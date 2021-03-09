<div><figure id="attachment_77593" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77593" style="width: 977px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77593" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend.png" alt="" width="977" height="579" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend.png 977w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend-300x178.png 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend-768x455.png 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend-600x356.png 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/civil-war-weekend-750x444.png 750w" sizes="(max-width: 977px) 100vw, 977px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77593" class="wp-caption-text">President Abraham Lincoln on the battlefield of Antietam, 1862. Courtesy of the National Archives.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Down the long spiral of violence America fell.<\/p>\n<p>The other. The enemy. The traitor. Americans drew lines of acceptance and lines of battle.<\/p>\n<p>Ultimately, the war ended. The 13th Amendment abolished the heinous act of slavery. But numerous moments in the 156 years since the Civil War demonstrate how deeply divided the nation remains on matters of human rights and social justice.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhen one group of people sees the other as the enemy, it\u2019s hard to break from that cycle. This was true in the 1850s, and I believe it\u2019s true today,\u201d said Paul Quigley, the James I. Robertson Jr. Associate Professor of Civil War History at Virginia Tech.<\/p>\n<p>If progress is not a straight line but a winding road, history can provide the roadmap.<\/p>\n<p>Amid a trying time in the United States, renowned historians will provide insights into the deadliest conflict on American soil as part of the 2021 Civil War Weekend at Virginia Tech.<\/p>\n<p>For the first time in the 30-year history of Civil War Weekend, attendees can participate in this celebrated gathering from anywhere \u2014 at no cost.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe COVID-19 pandemic foiled our original plans for marking the 30th anniversary of Virginia Tech\u2019s Civil War Weekend,\u201d said Quigley, who also serves as the director of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies. \u201cBut we are making the best of a tough situation and are thrilled to open this annual event to an even broader audience.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Historians, history buffs, and anyone else interested in learning about the Civil War will meet via Zoom on Thursday, March 11, and Thursday, March 18. Each gathering will occur from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have ample opportunities to ask questions, a staple of Civil War Weekend.<\/p>\n<p>The theme of the Virtual Civil War Weekend is \u201cResources for War.\u201d Nine expert historians will explore overlooked but crucial elements of the conflict, from nourishment and clothing to the millions of horses and mules that provided transportation.<\/p>\n<p>Attendees will learn how soldiers and their families coped with the heartache and trauma by communicating with one another through photographs and letters. The historians will even explore how soldiers and civilians sometimes argued over how the war should be remembered.<\/p>\n<p>The speaker lineup includes Emmanuel Dabney, a historian at the Petersburg National Battlefield whose ancestors include slaveholders, free and enslaved Black people, and non-slaveholding white people.<\/p>\n<p>William C. \u201cJack\u201d Davis, the author of more than 50 books on the Civil War and Southern history and the former executive director of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies.<\/p>\n<p>Angelo Esco Elder, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies whose research explores gender, emotion, family, and trauma in the Civil War Era South.<\/p>\n<p>David Gerleman, a 19th century historian and an emeritus assistant editor of \u201cThe Papers of Abraham Lincoln.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Hilary Green, author of \u201cEducational Reconstruction: African American Schools in the Urban South, 1865-1890.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Kurt Luther, an associate professor of computer science and history at Virginia Tech who created the Civil War Photo Sleuth website, which uses crowdsourcing and facial recognition to identify unknown soldiers.<\/p>\n<p>Caroline Wood Newhall, the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies postdoctoral fellow, who analyzes the experiences of Black Civil War soldiers who became prisoners of war in the Confederacy.<\/p>\n<p>Dana B. Shoaf, editor of Civil War Times magazine, who researches the impact of the percussion cap on the tactics of the Civil War.<\/p>\n<p>Sarah Jones Weicksel, director of research and publications at the American Historical Association and author of several works, including an upcoming book focused on how Americans used clothing to wage war against one another across a wide range of battlefronts.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are honored to bring together Civil War historians who represent diverse backgrounds and stages of their careers,\u201d said Quigley. \u201cThese talented scholars and storytellers will help us explore the \u2018Resources for War\u2019 theme of the program, from the invention of the Mini\u00e9 ball bullet, which changed warfare dramatically, to the critical resource of human labor that both sides needed so desperately.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Created by James I. \u201cBud\u201d Robertson Jr., the legendary founder of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies, the Civil War Weekend has united thousands of curious minds in Blacksburg since 1991. Last March, Quigley planned to dedicate Civil War Weekend to honor the life of Robertson, who passed away in late 2019. But the rise of COVID-19 cases in the United States forced the cancelation of Civil War Weekend 2020.<\/p>\n<p>Quigley said he\u2019s hopeful for an opportunity to dedicate Civil War Weekend 2022 to Robertson as part of a return to in-person programming and Virginia Tech\u2019s Sesquicentennial celebration.<\/p><\/div>