<div><figure id="attachment_77776" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77776" style="width: 1318px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77776" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited.jpg" alt="" width="1318" height="1279" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited.jpg 1318w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-300x291.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-1024x994.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-768x745.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-600x582.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-750x728.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mekhi-Lewis-edited-1140x1106.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1318px) 100vw, 1318px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77776" class="wp-caption-text">Photo courtesy of VT Athletics<br>Virginia Tech will send eight wrestlers to the 2021 NCAA Championships including Mekhi Lewis, the top-ranked 165-pounder in the country.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>After withdrawing from the 2021 ACC Championships with an injury, Virginia Tech wrestler Mekhi Lewis has been awarded an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Championships, the NCAA announced Tuesday.<\/p>\n<p>With Lewis\u2019 inclusion, the Hokies will send eight wrestlers to the national tournament, the same number VT sent in 2016 when the team placed fourth, the program\u2019s highest finish ever. Tech had seven wrestlers automatically qualify from the ACC Championships.<\/p>\n<p>Lewis is the defending 165-pound national champion after he won the Hokies\u2019 first title at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Before his injury default this season vs. Pitt, the redshirt sophomore was the consensus No.-1 165-pounder in the country and had won 28 straight collegiate matches.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013VT Athletics<\/p><\/div>