<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77773" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships.jpg" alt="" width="1920" height="1280" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/VT-swimming-ncaa-cships-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1920px) 100vw, 1920px"><\/p>\n<p>BLACKSBURG \u2013 The Virginia Tech women\u2019s swim and dive team had 11 athletes and four relays qualify for the 2021 Women\u2019s NCAA Championships, the most in school history.<\/p>\n<p>The championships will be held March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.<\/p>\n<p>The Hokies\u2019 traveling to Greensboro for individual events are Emma Atkinson (100 BK, 200 BK), Caroline Bentz (200 IM, 100 BK, 200 BK), Reka Gyorgy (500 FR, 400 IM, 200 FL), Abby Larson (100 FR), Sarah Shackelford (100 FR, 200 FR), Brooke Travis (1650) and Chase Travis (500 FR, 1650 FR).<\/p>\n<p>Along with individual events, the Hokies will be competing in four relays. The events and the athletes are 200 Free Relay: Joelle Vereb, Abby Larson, Anna Landon, Caroline Bentz; 400 Free Relay: Sarah Shackelford, Abby Larson, Emma Atkinson, Caroline Bentz; 800 Free Relay: Emma Atkinson, Sarah Shackelford, Loulou Vos, Reka Gyorgy; 400 Medley Relay: Emma Atkinson, Joelle Vereb, Karisa Franz, Sarah Shackelford.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>